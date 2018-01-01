Riverdale star K.J. Apa replacing Kian Lawley in The Hate U Give

Riverdale star K.J. Apa will replace disgraced actor Kian Lawley in movie The Hate U Give.

Executives at Fox 2000 Pictures confirmed in early February (18) that Lawley had been cut from the young adult film after a bleeped 12-second video showing him allegedly using the N-word and making racist comments was posted on YouTube.

Even though The Hate U Give had wrapped in November, producers have opted to undergo reshoots scrubbing Lawley from the flick, and they confirmed to Deadline on Tuesday (03Apr18) that Apa will take over the role of Chris, the boyfriend of main character Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg).

The re-casting echoes decisions made by producers of crime-thriller All the Money in the World, who chose to scrub Kevin Spacey's scenes from the film and replace him with Christopher Plummer after the House of Cards star was accused of multiple sexual misconduct allegations late last year.

Directed by George Tillman Jr. and written by Audrey Wells, The Hate U Give is based on Angie Thomas' novel of the same name and tells the story of a young woman drawn to activism after she witnesses the police shooting of her unarmed friend.

The feature also stars Regina Hall, Anthony Mackie, Sabrina Carpenter, Issa Rae, Lamar Johnson and Common.

A release date for the film has not yet been set, though Apa is currently shooting his scenes in Atlanta.

The casting news comes shortly after bosses at The CW Television Network announced that Apa's show Riverdale, in which he plays Archie Andrews, would be renewed for a third season. In addition to his last-minute casting in The Hate U Give, the New Zealand-born star is gearing up to appear in comedy The Last Summer, to be directed by William Bindley.