Guillermo del Toro launches label for horror and sci-fi movies

Guillermo del Toro has launched a new label to cultivate sci-fi and horror movies.

The Mexican director was recently awarded the Best Director accolade at the 2018 Oscars for The Shape of Water, an ethereal love story which also took home Best Picture.

Guillermo, who’s famous for his otherworldly movies, now wants to help more unusual films get a chance to shine, so has teamed up with The Shape Of Water’s distributor Fox Searchlight to create an organisation designed to aid up-and-coming movie makers.

“For the longest time, I’ve hoped to find an environment in which I can distribute, nurture, and produce new voices in smart, inventive genre films and channel my own," he said in a statement. "In Fox Searchlight, I’ve found a real home for live-action production - a partnership based on hard work, understanding of each other, and, above all, faith.”

The arrangement means that Fox Searchlight will produce and distribute feature films written and/or directed by the 53-year-old under the new label, as well as work in unison to help cultivate filmmakers specialising in fantasy, sci-fi and horror.

Guillermo is the mastermind behind Gothic fantasy Pan's Labyrinth and horror The Devil's Backbone, as well as supernatural superhero films Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. While Fox Searchlight has produced some of the most critically acclaimed Hollywood pictures in recent years, including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - which took home two Academy Awards this year - and former Best Picture winners Birdman, 12 Years a Slave and Slumdog Millionaire.

"As well as being a brilliant filmmaker, Guillermo is a passionate collaborator, curator and advocate for other artists," said David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, co-heads of production at Fox Searchlight, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Working with him on this new label, focused on the highest quality projects in the genre space, allows Searchlight to expand our reach to new filmmakers and new audiences around the world."