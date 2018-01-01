Shannen Doherty staying positive following 'elevated' tumour marker test

Actress Shannen Doherty is staying positive after receiving an "elevated" result for one of her tumour marker tests.

The Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in August, 2015 and went into remission in April, 2017. Shannen still has to undergo monitoring and on Tuesday (03Apr18) the actress posted a picture of herself at her doctor's office undergoing a tumour marker test and bone density scan.

In the caption, the 46-year-old admitted: "there is always anxiety waiting for test results to come back (because) reoccurrences (sic) happen (I) can't imagine how it must feel to beat back cancer only to have it return again."

However, she insisted she is staying positive and on Wednesday she continued with her message of optimism after revealing one of her tests is "elevated".

"One Tumor marker test came back good. Other... elevated," she writes on Instagram. "Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I'm staying positive and taking stock of my life. It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey.

"And I sometimes need a refresher. As I've said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine... btw (by the way), the elevation can be from all sorts of things. Oh and vitamin D... need more of that too."

Shannen has been active in raising awareness for cancer research and sharing her journey, and last year (17) she revealed her health battle has made her a "better person".

"It taught me a different kind of strength...," she told Life & Style magazine. "Now it comes from more of a vulnerable space, which I think is a good thing.

"I feel blessed that I'm in remission, (and) I feel blessed I had cancer in the first place. I'm very happy. It's a second chance at life."