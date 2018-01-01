NEWS Chris Pine dating Annabelle Wallis Newsdesk Share with :







Wonder Woman star Chris Pine has reportedly been quietly dating British actress Annabelle Wallis.



They were photographed together at London's Heathrow Airport on 29 March (18), although they were careful not to show any public displays of affection, with Chris walking a few steps ahead of Annabelle after landing at the terminal.



It's not known where the new couple had flown in from, but the actors had recently enjoyed a vacation in Hawaii, according to Us Weekly.



"Chris and Annabelle are dating!" a source tells the publication. "She was seeing someone else when they met. They kept it casual for the beginning. (When that relationship ended), Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy."



"Annabelle is totally Chris' type," the insider adds.



The Peaky Blinders star, 33, was most recently linked to another Chris - Coldplay rocker Chris Martin. They were first spotted together in the summer of 2015, and split last June (17), before briefly reuniting in Montreal, Canada in August (17). Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband has since moved on to date Fifty Shades of Grey's Dakota Johnson.



Neither Annabelle nor Martin directly commented on their relationship at the time, and the actress insisted she wanted to keep her private life under wraps so fans weren't distracted from her work onscreen.



"It becomes hard when you know about someone's personal life - it's just distracting," she told The Sydney Morning Herald shortly before she first parted ways with Martin. "It's a whole other job in itself if you go down that road."



Her approach to keeping the two aspects of her life separate bodes well for her budding romance with Pine, as he is also known to avoid discussing his relationships in public.



Back in 2014, the 37-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter his love life was off-limits: "That's something that I don't really want to talk about," he said.



However, he did make an exception for talk show host Ellen DeGeneres later that year (14), when he noted he was single.



He had previously romanced Icelandic beauty queen Iris Bjork Johannesdottir, model Dominique Piek, and American reality star Vail Bloom.

