Olivia Munn set for alma mater bravery award

Actress Olivia Munn is to be honoured by officials at her alma mater for leading the charge to end sexual harassment with the Time's Up campaign.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star was a journalism major when she studied at the University of Oklahoma (OU), and now she has been invited back as a special guest for the Voices for Change Gala.

Olivia will receive the inaugural Voice for Justice Award, and be one of three women celebrated for their bravery and leadership in the fight against sexual misconduct by organisers at the OU Women's and Gender Studies Program.

The Oklahoma native will also serve as the event's keynote speaker.

A statement issued by board president Jackie Farley reads: "The OU Women's and Gender Studies Board of Advocates annually recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in the fight for social justice, and we are excited to honor these outstanding activists and allies this year and to welcome speaker Olivia Munn, who has been a strong voice for equality for women everywhere."

Olivia previously hit headlines in November (17) after joining forces with five other women to speak out about sexual misconduct they had allegedly experienced at the hands of movie mogul Brett Ratner. She has also been among the big stars working towards change in the workplace with the Time's Up movement, which was officially launched at the start of 2018.

"Incredibly honored to receive this award and be the keynote speaker at my alma mater @uofoklahoma," Olivia wrote as she shared an article about the gala on Instagram.

The Voices for Change Gala will take place on 13 April (18) at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, which is located on the university campus.