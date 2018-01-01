Mindy Kaling tears up discussing ex B.J. Novak's sweet tribute

Funnywoman Mindy Kaling grew emotional during a live TV interview on Wednesday (04Apr18) as she recalled receiving a "moving" online tribute from her ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak.

The Inglourious Basterds actor expressed his pride at his The Office co-star's career success in a touching social media post last month (Mar18), when he shared a photo of a bus stop poster for her Disney blockbuster, A Wrinkle in Time, outside her old Los Angeles home.

"When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave," he captioned the image. "This is what's in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime".

Mindy, who is of Indian descent, reposted the sweet message and confessed she was "full crying" after reading the note, and on Wednesday, the tears flowed freely again as she remembered B.J.'s kind words during a chat on breakfast show Today.

As Today co-host Hoda Kotb read out the tweet, Mindy said, "That actually makes me want to tear up. That's really moving."

"When I was coming up there was no one who looked like me on TV or film and that was such a nice thing that he remembered that," the new mum continued, wiping away tears as she quipped, "I'm legit crying...!"

"I was so moved by that," she added, before reiterating Novak's message of encouragement to other young dreamers. "It's true, if you dream big, you can get whatever you want."

The former couple dated during its early days on the U.S. version of TV comedy The Office, which premiered in 2005, but the actors' relationship has since evolved into a close friendship, with the best pals even hitting the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on 4 March.

The bash marked one of Mindy's first nights out since giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Katherine, in December (17).

She has yet to reveal the identity of the baby's father, but the comedienne has been open about falling in love with her life as a single mother, especially as young Katherine has just started laughing.

"She's so great. I just love being a mum..., it's just incredible," Mindy gushed. "(You have) zero feedback for the longest time, except for crying, and then you start wondering, 'Does she care about me, know about me, besides that I'm a food source?'. Then she started laughing recently! She's incredibly easy to make laugh... I sing the Sound of Music for her and she's cracking up. It's the best."