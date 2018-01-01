Robert Downey, Jr. backs Avengers: Infinity War directors in plea for secrecy

Robert Downey, Jr. has joined directors Joe and Anthony Russo in pleading with fans to help keep spoilers for the new Avengers: Infinity War under wraps.

As they prepared to embark on a big press tour for the highly-anticipated superhero blockbuster, the Russo brothers took to Twitter on Tuesday (03Apr18) and asked devotees not to ruin the fun for other theatregoers once the Marvel movie opens worldwide on 27 April (18).

Addressed to "the greatest fans in the world", the note reads: "Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film's true plot.

"We're asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you. Good luck and happy viewing."

They signed off with the hashtag, "#ThanosDemandsYourSilence", referring to the film's supervillain, portrayed by Josh Brolin.

Robert Downey, Jr. reposted the tweet on his own page on Wednesday (04Apr18), as he turned 53, and issued a birthday wish to his own followers.

"I trust you all can keep a secret...no spoilers please," added the actor, who plays Iron Man in the film franchise.

Meanwhile, co-star Jeremy Renner, who features as Hawkeye, also had a little fun with the Russo brothers' plea.

"I say nothing...cause I know nothing...," he tweeted in response, adding a smiley face with sunglasses emoji.

Avengers: Infinity War will bring together many of Marvel's big superheroes. In addition to the stars of the Avengers, the movie will also include Black Panther Chadwick Boseman, Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man Tom Holland, Ant-Man Paul Rudd, and Guardians of the Galaxy members Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper, among many others.