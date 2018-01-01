Thor screenwriter recruited to revamp Red Sonja

Ashley Edward Miller, the screenplay genius behind films like X-Men: First Class and Thor, has been recruited to revamp Red Sonja.

Millennium Films executives have hired Miller to script the latest version of the 1970s comic book series.

The writer, who is also helping Fox bosses revisit classic action film Big Trouble in Little China, claims his new project is "an exciting opportunity to faithfully adapt the amazing Hyborean world Robert E. Howard created, and inject it with Sonja’s intelligence, ferocity, and fearless humanity".

He tells Deadline, "I want people to love Sonja the way I love her, and walk out of the theatre understanding why she’s so popular and enduring. Sonja is an icon."

It's not clear who will portray the title character, but actress Amber Heard was previously attached as Rose McGowan's replacement in a remake of Brigitte Nielsen's 1985 action film.

The new movie has been in development for the best part of a decade with directors like Robert Rodriguez and Brett Ratner attached.

Shortly after Rodriguez was linked to the film, a poster of his then-girlfriend McGowan as Red Sonja hit the Internet, but she subsequently quit the project - as has the Planet Terror moviemaker.

Con Air and The Mechanic director Simon West was the last director to sign on as Heard was named as the lead.

News of the Red Sonja development comes a year after the release of filmmaker Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman blockbuster, which smashed box office records and prompted a series of female-led comic book superhero movies - Brie Larson recently started shooting Captain Marvel, while Gal Gadot will return for a Wonder Woman sequel, which will also be directed by Jenkins.