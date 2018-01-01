Jon Hamm plays down 'stupid' college prank that got out of hand

Jon Hamm has broken his silence about his college arrest following claims he was part of a violent hazing scandal.

The Baby Driver star and his University of Texas Sigma Nu fraternity pals reportedly found themselves in big trouble after beating a fellow student and setting his clothes on fire.

Hamm, who was a 20-year-old sophomore at the time, and his frat boy pals were charged with assault but never convicted.

A 1991 lawsuit suggested Hamm lit the pledge victim's pants on fire and physically abused him.

News of the incident resurfaced in 2015, and now Hamm has opened up to Esquire, insisting the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

"I wouldn’t say it’s (story) accurate," he tells the publication. "Everything about that is sensationalised. I was accused of these things... It’s so hard to get into it. I don’t want to give it any more breath.

"It was a bummer of a thing that happened. I was essentially acquitted. I wasn’t convicted of anything. I was caught up in a big situation, a stupid kid in a stupid situation, and it’s a f**king bummer. I moved on from it."

Hamm also opens up about his past job on the sets of soft-porn sex movies, insisting he became a set dresser just to earn some cash when he found himself broke and unemployed in Hollywood.

"I was like, 'I need a job' (and) my friend said, 'You can have my job. I’m doing set dressing'," Hamm recalls. "I said, 'I don’t know how to do that'. She says, 'It’s not that hard. They’ll hire anybody... It’s just soul-crushing for me. I can’t do it'. I said, 'Soul-crushing? That sounds amazing. I’ll do it'.

"She’s like, 'It’s for these Skinemax soft-core t**ty movies'... She hands me this bucket with all of her tools in it and says, 'You just move s**t around. Do whatever they want you to do'. I went in the following Monday and said, 'I’m the new set dresser'. Literally, no one blinked."