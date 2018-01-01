NEWS Jaime King's son hit by glass in car attack Newsdesk Share with :







Jaime King's young son was struck by glass when a man allegedly attacked the actress' car on Wednesday (04Apr18).



The former Hart of Dixie star was standing outside of her parked car in Beverly Hills, California when a man, who has been identified as Paul Francis Floyd, allegedly jumped onto the Mercedes-Benz while her four-year-old son James Knight and a female friend were inside.



According to TMZ.com, the man approached the car on a skateboard and crawled onto the hood of the car, banged on the front windshield, almost causing it to shatter, before moving to the rear of the car and doing the same with the back window, which did break. Pictures obtained by the website show Jaime, 38, looking on distraught besides her damaged car.



"(James) was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child," a release from the Beverly Hills Police Department said, according to People.com. "In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm."



Police officers had reportedly received several calls about vehicle vandalism, which included complaints about "kicking and jumping on the vehicles", before they arrived and detained the Floyd.



He had reportedly attacked another car which was occupied by a male driver and parked at the end of a driveway, kicking the vehicle and causing damage.



Floyd, 47, was arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism. He is being held on $100,000 (£71,000) bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.



Jaime and husband Kyle Newman are also parents to two-year-old son Leo Thames.

