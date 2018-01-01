NEWS Elizabeth Olsen has no interest in Fuller House role Newsdesk Share with :







Elizabeth Olsen has laughed off reports suggesting she is considering a role on the TV show that turned her twin sisters into stars.



The Avengers actress has been dogged by rumours of a role on Netflix's revamped Full House sitcom Fuller House ever since John Stamos revealed she had been approached to play the grown-up Michelle Tanner - the role her older twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen filled when they were little girls, but she thinks the story is ridiculous.

"That (rumour) was weird," Elizabeth told Danny Pellegrino during a chat for his podcast Everything Iconic. "It was like, 'Leave me out of this! This has nothing to do with me. What is wrong with people?'



"Then I had to answer questions about it immediately after because I was doing press, and I had to be like, 'I don't know what anyone's talking about! Stop talking to me about this!'"



The Wind River star also told Pellegrino she has absolutely no interest in Fuller House and hasn't even seen an episode.



Ashley and Mary-Kate, who have since become fashion designers, previously made it clear they would not be part of the new show, and once they turned it down, John told Andy Cohen in a 2016 radio interview that he suggested to show bosses that they got in touch with their sister. But he admitted that it never went past the phone call stage, adding, "We talked to her agent and her agent was like, 'Come on, she’s not going to do that,' but we did call her agent."



He even addressed the missing Tanner during last year's (17) Thanksgiving episode after Candace Cameron Bure's character D.J. prayed for the return of her little sister. In character as Jesse Katsopolis, Stamos looked directly into the camera and said, "Come, it'll be fun! Have mercy!"