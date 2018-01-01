Russell Crowe selling his jockstrap in divorce auction

Russell Crowe advertised that he is selling his jockstrap in a bizarre TV interview about his 'divorce auction'.

The Hollywood superstar is giving fans the chance to buy 227 items he's collected over his film career in a sale he's titled The Art of Divorce - as his decision to have a clear-out was inspired by his 2012 separation from wife Danielle Spencer.

One item in the sale raised eyebrows when he showed it to viewers on breakfast show Good Morning Britain on Thursday (05Apr18) - the jockstrap he wore playing the boxer James Braddock in Cinderella Man. Russell told host Kate Garraway that he only decided to include it as a joke, but it had proved really popular among prospective bidders.

"Yeah, it was my jockstrap when I won the heavyweight championship of the world as the character James Braddock in the film Cinderella Man," he revealed. "I put it into the collection as a piece of whimsy, as a bit of a gag and funnily enough it's attracting a lot of attention."

Many viewers were left cringing however as Russell took them through his personal items, with one writing on Twitter, "It's painful to watch this Russell Crowe interview" while others called the chat "gut wrenchingly awful" and "boring".

The star was also accused by social media users ignoring Kate's questions during the interview, as he snubbed one question in favour of talking about one of his paintings.

Among the other lots are life-sized horse models from the set of Gladiator, half of his watch collection, and a dinosaur skull the 53-year-old star bought off Leonardo DiCaprio while drunkenly viewing the actor's art collection.

"I was admiring it and he was like, 'Actually I want to move that one along because I've got something else I want to put in that place'," Russell said of his decision to buy the bones. "So bottle of vodka later, a cheque was written and I had myself a dinosaur skull."

The actor's divorce auction will take place in New South Wales, Australia, on Saturday, and bidders can register online on the Sotheby's Australia website until midnight on Friday.