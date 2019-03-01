Tom Holland's Chaos Walking to undergo major reshoots - report

Producers of sci-fi movie Chaos Walking have reportedly decided to undertake major reshoots.

The upcoming film, based on Patrick Ness' young adult novel The Knife of Never Letting Go from his Chaos Walking trilogy, is set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other's thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise.

Directed by Doug Liman and produced by Robert Zemeckis, the film stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley as lead characters Todd Hewitt and Viola Eade, however, it appears the Lionsgate Entertainment project is set to undergo significant reshoots.

The initial shoot wrapped in November (17), but sources have now told The Hollywood Reporter that "additional photography" lasting two or three weeks is required, and the filming may not take place until later in the year or even in early 2019.

Taking into account Holland and Ridley's schedules and other issues, the publication has alleged that the planned release of the big-budget flick on 1 March 2019 may be pushed back.

Additionally, it has been reported that the producers are in negotiations with writer Ness to pen the new script pages for the reshoot, joining screenwriters Charlie Kaufman, Jamie Linden, Lindsey Beer, Gary Spinelli, and John Lee Hancock.

At present, Holland is working on The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, in which he voices a character, and is gearing up to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a sequel to 2017 hit Spider-Man: Homecoming. He is also rumoured to have a part in superhero flick Venom and will play Nathan Drake in Shawn Levy's action-adventure film Uncharted, based on the popular video game.

Meanwhile, Ridley has been cast in movies including Kolma and A Woman of No Importance and is set to play Rey again in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

Chaos Walking also stars Nick Jonas, Mads Mikkelsen, David Oyelowo and Cynthia Erivo.