NEWS Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son arrested for drug possession Newsdesk Share with :







Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son Hopper has reportedly been arrested for drug possession.



Hopper Penn and actress Uma von Wittkamp were reportedly pulled over in Nebraska on Wednesday (04Apr18) after they allegedly failed to signal at a stop sign. According to TMZ, the arresting police officers were suspicious there were drugs in the car and searched the vehicle. The cops found marijuana, amphetamine pills, and mushrooms.



Penn has since been booked for the mushrooms and marijuana, while von Wittkamp was booked for the prescription pills and mushrooms.



Penn and Wright have yet to comment on their son's arrest, but last year (17) Hopper opened up about how his father's tough love forced him to make the decision to go to rehab. After a binge landed him in hospital, the actor and director told his wayward son he had to enter drug rehabilitation or he would be kicked out on to the street.



"I was doing a lot of stuff but meth(amphetamine) was the main one that brought me down," he told Britain's ES magazine. "I went to rehab because I woke up in hospital and my dad said, 'Rehab? Or bus bench?' I was like, 'I'll take the bed'.



"Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life. Because it's not fun when it gets to a point where you just need it."



Hopper also credited his dad's decision to cast him in a minor role in his 2016 drama The Last Face with helping to keep him on the straight and narrow.



"I know he kind of wrote the part for me," he added. "He really wanted to work with me and it ended up being great. But yeah, maybe it was about giving me just a little structure."

