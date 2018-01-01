Black Panther will be the first movie to screen in Saudi Arabia after 35-year film ban

Marvel hit Black Panther has been selected as the first film to be screened in Saudi Arabia after officials lifted a 35-year movie ban in the Arab nation.

Director Ryan Coogler's blockbuster about the titular superhero from mythical African nation Wakanda will be making history once again on 18 April (18), when it is screened at the new AMC movie theatre in Riyadh, Italia Film distributors have confirmed to Variety.

Black Panther has already broken all kinds of records since its February (18) release, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year so far and the fourth highest-grossing movie ever in U.S. history. It's also now among the 10 highest-grossing films of all time globally, with earnings exceeding $1.2 billion.

The historic picture is a fitting selection for the new luxurious Saudi Arabian AMC-branded cinema in the King Abdullah Financial District, which boasts 600 leather seats, balcony levels, marble bathrooms and an orchestra. The building was originally intended to be a symphony concert hall.

Saudi Arabian leaders banned films in the early 1980s after adopting strict religious societal standards in 1979. The current ruler of the Islamic nation, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, removed the long-standing film ban last December (17) as part of his ongoing efforts to transform Saudi society, with the royal also recently granting women the right to drive on their own, without a male's permission, in February.

As part of his Vision, 2030 scheme for the country, Crown Prince Salman has also launched efforts to transform culture through entertainment, by establishing an authority that hosts comedy and sports events.

AMC Entertainment plans to open 100 theatres in Saudi Arabia by 2030.