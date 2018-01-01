Casey Affleck's Manchester By The Sea director defends actor

Casey Affleck's Manchester By The Sea director is continuing to defend his leading man amid the sexual harassment scandal which forced the actor to miss the 2018 Oscars.

Affleck, who won a Best Actor Academy Award in 2017, chose not to attend the Oscars ceremony last month (Mar18) after he became a target of Hollywood's #MeToo movement.

Feminists and supporters turned on Casey after it emerged he had been sued by two women, who accused him of sexual harassment while making the 2010 film I’m Still Here. He denied the allegations and settled the lawsuit out of court.

And now Kenneth Lonergan, who directed his Oscar-worthy performance, has accused those who turned on the actor of treating him "abominably."

Defending Affleck at an event in New York on Wednesday, the filmmaker said, "I couldn’t be more for the #MeToo movement and I couldn't feel more strongly that he's (Affleck) been treated abominably. It’s not good for anybody.

"People really don’t know what they are talking about, I’m afraid. And I’m afraid they are doing it in the name of a very good cause."

After Affleck stepped down from traditional presenting duties at the Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster took his place.

Meanwhile, director Lonergan is turning his attention to his latest screenwriting project Howards End, which he adapted from author E.M. Forster's classic 1910 novel.

The BBC/Starz drama is set to air in the U.S. for the first time this week (08Apr18) after premiering in the U.K. last year (17) and he is proud of the series' cultural message.

“The story is interesting emotionally, culturally and intellectually,” Lonergan told Variety. “I think what makes the story timeless is people want to participate in their culture as equals and that never goes away. There’s always going to be obstacles to equality. I hope the obstacles dwindle.”