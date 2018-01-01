Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote dream a step nearer to release as film trailer debuts

Former Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's ill-fated Don Quixote movie is finally set to see the light of day after decades of financial woes, cast changes and bad luck.

The first trailer for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote hit the Internet on Thursday (05Apr18), 20 years after the filmmaker first started work on his ambitious adaptation of Miguel de Cervantes' epic novel, which many feared was cursed.

Gilliam's misfortune was so great, the making of an earlier movie, featuring Johnny Depp and late French actor Jean Rochefort, made up 2000 documentary Lost in La Mancha. That film chronicled the director's attempts to make the movie while battling financial problems and a location disaster when flash floods wrecked his set, while Rochefort, who was portraying Quixote, herniated a disc.

The production disaster resulted in a $15 million (£10.7 million) insurance claim - and rights to the film's script were handed over to insurers, preventing Terry from pursuing the project any further. By 2009, the filmmaker had regained the rights to the script but another attempt to restart the project with Ewan McGregor and Robert Duvall as the leading men stalled again.

And production was postponed in 2015 after new star John Hurt was diagnosed with cancer. John's cancer went into remission and the project appeared to be back on track, but the actor passed away in January (17).

Gilliam recently wrapped the film and the new trailer, featuring Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce, appears to suggest the film is ready for release.

The movie, which also co-stars Stellan Skarsgard and formed Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, is expected to debut at the Cannes Film Festival in France next month (May18), although an ongoing legal battle may further delay its release.

In a 2014 Rolling Stone interview, the moviemaker explained why he had never given up hope of making his version of the Don Quixote story: "If you're going to do Quixote, you have to become as mad as Quixote," he said.