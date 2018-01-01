Zac Efron adopts dog rescued from euthanisation

Actor Zac Efron has a new best friend after adopting a dog which had been saved from death.

The Greatest Showman star introduced fans to the pooch in a sweet Instagram snap of the pair late on Wednesday (04Apr18).

"Hey planet, this is MACA #adoptdontshop," he captioned the photo, in which he is featured lounging alongside his furry friend.

It's since been revealed Zac had been fostering Maca, formerly known as Tilly, for officials at humane pet shop Bark n' Bitches Dog Boutique in Los Angeles, after they had rescued her from euthanisation.

In a post on the store's Instagram page, a representative explained, "Tilly now MACA was being led to the kill room when we stepped in and said we would take her. She was turned around and brought to us!"

"This guy named Zac Efron came in... came in and fell in love," the caption continued. "He went through our application process and fostered MACA and just could not give her back. So MACA now lives with Zac! This is her happily ever after! Happy life MACA! Happy Life."

The news of Maca's adoption means Zac will be able to celebrate the upcoming National Pet Day holiday on 11 April (18) with his new pal.

Zac is the latest actor to take in a new family member - Hilary Duff adopted an old dog last month (Mar18), weeks after the death of her pet Dubois, while Liev Schreiber became a doggy dad to two canines displaced by Hurricane Harvey last year (17).