Mandy Moore: 'I want babies soon'

Mandy Moore is desperate to start a family of her own after becoming one of America's favourite mothers on TV.

The This Is Us star plays mum to the three Pearson kids on the show, but she's yet to experience motherhood in real life.

Mandy hopes that will change after she ties the knot with fiance Taylor Goldsmith.

"I am so excited to hopefully be a mother one day," she tells NewBeauty. "I feel like I have a little bit of a head start with the show.

"I'm getting practice with babies and toddlers and 10-year-olds and teenagers and adults - every chapter of life. I have had much more experience dealing with the bigger issues they all have to contend with. I hope that is in the cards for me, sooner rather than later."

Late last year (17), Mandy told Access Hollywood Live she was determined to become a parent before her gay brother Scott, who is looking to adopt.

"It might be a little bit easier for me to have a baby," she chuckled. "The adoption process can be quite tricky and lengthy. I definitely think I might be the first in the family for that. I'm ready. I've just gotta figure it out time-wise."

And she's not beyond considering adoption either - just like her character on the show: "It (adoption) is something the show obviously really taps into and it's something my guy and I have talked a lot about," she told Extra. "Perhaps that's going to be a part of our life at some point. Honestly, it’s something we had thought about before finding each other."