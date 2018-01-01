Gabrielle Union to star in home makeover special

Gabrielle Union and her sportsman husband Dwyane Wade will be showing off their home improvement skills on a new TV show.

The Bring It On actress and basketball superstar have accepted a major home transformation challenge as part of an upcoming special which will air on America's HGTV network.

In All-Star Flip, the couple will buy, renovate and sell a fixer-upper in Miami, Florida. The profit they make on the house will benefit a charity of their choosing.

"Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I've been a little real-estate obsessed," Gabrielle said in a statement. "It took a while, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house."

"And we're doing it to raise money for charity. So how could I say no?" Dwyane added.

In the special, which airs in the U.S. on 12 April (18), the couple join forces with a construction crew to gut an outdated ranch property, add square footage and value to the property with a grand second-story master suite, and give it a modern makeover.

A promotional picture for the episode shows them standing in an empty outdoor swimming pool as they add a new tile pattern to its rim, while 45-year-old Gabrielle also shared a picture of them posing with DIY tools on social media.

"Taking my recent real estate obsession to the next level and getting our hands dirty. See you April 12th at 9:30pm on @hgtv when @DwyaneWade and I renovate a fixer upper for charity! Teamwork baby!" she tweeted.

The actress, who is currently filming a TV show spin-off of movie Bad Boys with Jessica Alba, moved to Miami after Dwyane, who she married in 2014, was traded to the Miami Heat team in February.