Patrick J. Adams planning to buy Meghan Markle a healthy wedding gift

Suits star Patrick J. Adams has decided on what he's going to buy his onscreen fiancee Meghan Markle for her real-life wedding.

Patrick and Meghan's characters Mike and Rachel are preparing to get married on the USA Network show during the two-hour season seven finale, their last-ever episode, on 25 April (18). However, Patrick is more preoccupied with the real-life wedding gift he's planning to buy Meghan, who's engaged to British royal Prince Harry, with the couple set to marry on 19 May at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, England.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Patrick said he had been inspired by 36-year-old Meghan's healthy lifestyle when it came to picking the perfect gift.

"We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker. You know something classy, like a good blender," he said at the This Bar Saves Lives event in Los Angeles on Thursday. "Like a Vitamix (blender), yeah. She's gonna need a Vitamix for sure."

A Vitamix is the Rolls Royce of blenders, with prices starting from $600 (£450), and with Meghan's healthy approach to diet and fitness rubbing off on Harry, it would be an ideal gift for the smitten couple who both take their health and fitness seriously.

"Getting married, he's gotta take it seriously," said Patrick, who tied the knot with Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario in 2016. Unfortunately Meghan was unable to attend her co-star's wedding due to the publicity surrounding her newly revealed relationship with Harry.

The actor admitted he's unsure if he'll be able to attend the royal wedding, but will ensure that his gift is sent to the couple.

"Whether I'm there or not, the Vitamix is going to the wedding," he smiled.