Dwayne Johnson's daughter was rushed to hospital with breathing problems

Dwayne Johnson rushed his two-year-old daughter to the emergency room in March (18) as she was struggling to breathe.

The Fast and Furious actor took to Instagram at the start of March (18) to recount a "scary" trip to the emergency room with his daughter Jasmine. He didn't reveal what was wrong was her, but said she was all right and thanked the medical professionals who helped them.

He finally opened up about what happened during a recent chat with U.S. TV show Extra, revealing to host Mario Lopez that she seemingly had croup, which affects the airways of young children, and was also having issues breathing.

"About three weeks ago, in the middle of the night, she wound up having like a croupy cough which a lot of parents out there know," he said. "So we experienced that, and then she also had a problem breathing in that moment... it got a little hairy. Called 911. LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) came so quick and I was very proud of them and very grateful for them, too, by the way, but she's great. She's really good."

The action star revealed the scare in a video posted on Instagram in March and advised parents to stay as calm as possible for their children in times of crisis.

"Something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there. But of course, emergencies do happen," he began. "We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened with our little baby girl Jasmine. She’s OK now, thank God, but I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who was involved - so caring and compassionate and responsive."

The 45-year-old and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting a sibling for Jasmine to arrive on 25 April. He recently said he will be on "high alert" during his Rampage press tour in case Lauren gives birth early.