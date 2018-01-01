Brett Ratner will not be able to depose rape accuser

Filmmaker Brett Ratner has lost his bid to depose an alleged rape victim in his defamation case against her.

The Rush Hour director asked a judge to order Melanie Kohler to submit to a deposition under oath, but the court official insists that won't be necessary.

It's not a complete loss for Ratner - the judge has told him he is entitled to "engage in limited discovery to obtain evidence from" Kohler, who is among the women accusing the moviemaker of sexual misconduct and assault, according to The Blast.

Kohler's legal team claims Ratner sued her in an attempt to "silence and intimidate" other women from coming forward with allegations against him.

According to new court documents obtained by the outlet, Ratner has been told he may "request answers to interrogatories from Defendant Kohler about the details of the alleged rape, where it supposedly occurred, precisely when it purportedly occurred, what allegedly happened before and after, who was present for the events before and after the alleged rape, when and to whom she told about the alleged incident".

Ratner, who has until 10 May (18) to file his request for answers, previously called his alleged victim's story "fabricated and fictional". Kohler claimed she was sexually assaulted by Ratner over a decade ago in a Facebook post last year (Oct17).

Actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge have also accused the director of inappropriate behaviour. Ratner has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.