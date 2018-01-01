Jennie Garth's third marriage over - report

Three times wasn't the charm for Jennie Garth - her third husband has filed for divorce.

Dave Abrams filed papers on Friday (06Apr18), citing irreconcilable differences, according to The Blast.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star wed Abrams, who is also an actor, in July, 2015. They announced they were taking a break in November (17), but now it appears that will be permanent.

The couple has no kids together, but Garth has three daughters from her second marriage to Twilight star Peter Facinelli.

The actress recently told Us Weekly she lost her identity in that marriage, and has vowed never to do so again.

She and Facinelli were married for 11 years before they separated in 2012. Their divorce became final in 2013.

"We as women forget about ourselves," she told the outlet, "and we take care of everyone else. And pretty soon, you don’t know who you are anymore.

"I think in general it’s important that you need to focus on you and what makes you happy and what makes you you... and if you lose sight of that, in any relationship you’re in, it’s not gonna be as successful as it could be."

She admitted that she and Peter are finally on good terms as they co-parent their daughters together: "I learned that forgiveness is possible and time heals wounds, which is hard to believe when you’re in it," the 46-year-old shared. "But it all works out in the end."

Jennie met Peter in 1995 as she was separating from her first husband, musician Daniel B. Clark, who she was married to for two years until their divorce in 1996.