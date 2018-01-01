Jaime King car attacker charged

A homeless man who attacked Jaime King's car, while she was behind the wheel, has been charged with child endangerment and vandalism.

Paul Francis Floyd, 47, allegedly smashed up the actress' car on Wednesday (04Apr18), shattering glass, while she was inside with her four-year-old son and a friend.

He has been charged with cruelty to child by endangering health and a felony count of vandalism, according to TMZ.

Floyd is also facing a misdemeanour battery charge, and a count of misdemeanour vandalism for damaging another man's 2017 Lexus during his rampage in Beverly Hills, which left the actress and her son James "very shaken up".

"The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual's brutal attack, which is terrifying...," she wrote as she addressed the drama online.

She went on to praise her friend for using her self-defence training to protect her son "while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed and kicked in windows trying to get to him".

"He threw a bottle at her, hitting and assaulting her, but he couldn't catch her," King added. "Without her bravery and selflessness, I cannot imagine the outcome."

The actress also vowed to take a more empowering stance in her community following the violent incident, citing societal problems as one of the catalysts behind the attack.

"I will do all I can so that no parent, child, person will have to be victimized as we have (been) and that those in need receive the resources necessary," she promised.