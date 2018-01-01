NEWS Paddy Considine’s friend reminded him about forgotten film idea Newsdesk Share with :







Paddy Considine wasted money trying to get a film made in America before formulating a new idea for a British movie.



Paddy wrote, directed and stars in boxing drama Journeyman, about a middleweight champion who suffers a serious head injury during a fight.



He’d had the idea for ages, but put it on the back burner, instead pursuing the movie adaptation of book The Years of the Locust, with countless meetings in Hollywood, which ultimately proved to be fruitless.



“On my last trip back to LA, I was there on my own, I took a couple of meetings, and just thought this isn’t going to happen,” he shared with Den of Geek. “I’m starting to fall into playing that game. I want the right people for the right roles. It’s not good enough for me to just get a name. We wasted a lot of time and money, and I came back disillusioned. I thought 'I’m wasting time here when I could just get a film made at home’.”



“I looked over some of my older ideas,” he continued. “I happened to be walking with a good friend of mine, who’s also a writer, and I told him about Los Angeles and the money we’d wasted. And he said, 'What about that film you had years ago? The one about the boxer who gets the brain injury?' It was one of those serendipitous things. It was just that, and I thought 'what are you doing?”



Jodie Whittaker co-stars in Journeyman, which garnered critical acclaim when it premiered at the London Film Festival in October (17).

