Chris Pratt inspired by Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr.'s generosity

Chris Pratt was greatly inspired by Robert Downey Jr.'s generosity on the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

The actor is reprising the character of Peter Quill/Star-Lord from 2014 live-action film Guardians of the Galaxy and its 2017 sequel, in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War will be the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and features an ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts and Robert as Tony Stark/ Iron Man, and Pratt was particularly inspired by the Hollywood veteran's behaviour and open nature on set.

"Man, he set a really amazing tone," he told Empire magazine. "He's a bit like Tony Stark himself. I think a lot of what makes Tony Stark are the same qualities that make Downey great.... he really takes care of the actors around him in a way I've never seen before.”

In addition to Downey, Pratt enjoyed working with stars who’ve recently made their mark in the superhero genre. He singled out Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, and Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, as pals he wants to offer his services to as a type of mentor figure.

"I feel completely empowered to pay it forward with Tom or Chadwick. I'm not saying that I'm senior to them, other than I got that experience of opening a movie with Marvel and being along for the ride," the 38-year-old said. "Now I just really feel compelled to offer them, even if it's a fraction of what Downey was able to offer me, and just say, 'Anything you need, you let me know.'"

Avengers: Infinity War, which also features Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle and Elizabeth Olsen, is due to hit cinemas from 25 April (18).