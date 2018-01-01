Dave Franco wasn't fun to be around as he starved himself to play junkie

Actor Dave Franco took his role as a junkie in new film 6 Balloons so seriously he became unbearable at home.

The Now You See Me star admits his wife Alison Brie hated having him around as he played a heroin addict single dad battling through detox.

"I came home and my wife Alison called me out and said, 'You’re not yourself, you’re not fun to be around!" he tells People magazine, insisting his bad behaviour came down to the fact he was "starving".

"I knew that I was going to have to go through a huge physical transformation," he adds. "I ended up losing about 25 pounds in a very, very short period of time. When you lose that much weight it affects you. I was depressed while we were filming this movie.

"I was running so much to lose the weight that after we finished filming I had to go to physical therapy for a couple months because I had hurt my knee from all the running. It was brutal in every way but I hope people like it and hope it was all worth it."

Franco is proud of the movie and he hopes critics and fans alike will take him a bit more seriously after they see him in character as a junkie.

"This role is very different from anything I’ve played in the past, and that in and of itself was a huge draw for me...," the actor tells People.

"A huge criteria for how I choose roles is that I want to be involved with projects that at least feel like they’re attempting to bring something new to the table. We’ve all seen movies about heroin addicts before, but I’d never seen one about a heroin addict who came from an upper-middle class family and seemingly has no reason to resort to these hard drugs."

To prepare for the career-changing role, Franco hung out with the real-life junkie his character is based on, who happens to be the brother of one of the film's producers: "He was working in a law office while he was he at his lowest point and during lunch he would go down to Skid Row (in Los Angeles)."