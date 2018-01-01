Rob Cohen brought hot tubs to The Hurricane Heist set to keep actors warm

Rob Cohen had hot tubs installed on The Hurricane Heist set so the cast could keep themselves warm during the cold, wet shoot.

The Fast and the Furious director's latest action movie follows a U.S. Treasury Agent, a meteorologist and his ex-Marine brother, played by Maggie Grace, Toby Kebbell and Ryan Kwanten respectively, who team up to stop a gang of hackers from stealing $600 (£426 million) from the treasury during a Category 5 hurricane.

The film was largely shot in Sofia, Bulgaria at night and consisted of the actors being regularly doused in water to accurately portray being near a hurricane, so Rob installed hot tubs on the set so they could stay warm while not in front of the camera.

"I had Jacuzzis on the set the whole time because in between takes they were soaking wet and in Bulgaria, especially at night, it could get very cold," Rob explained to WENN. "But if they went back to their trailer, all they were going to do was be damp and miserable and so I just came up with this idea.

"They'll be soaking wet in their clothes, but they were soaking wet anyway so they'll be a lot more comfortable in the warm water than they would be standing on the set or in their trailers, so we had Jacuzzi tents for them so they could not only get out of the rain and the wind but they could soak in hot water."

The xXx director wanted his actors to do as many of their own stunts as possible, and said they were all "gung-ho" and "really good sports" about it, although Toby once joked to him that there wasn't much acting required during the shoot because they just "had to survive" the extreme weather conditions being thrown at them.

However, Rob did draw a line at getting them involved in certain stunts and brought stunt professionals in for a scene where 44,000 gallons of water gets dumped on them.

"I wouldn't let any of the actors do that because that water is so powerful," he explained. "It hit these guys like a piston, you could see it in the film... it basically sweeps then along like bowling pins."

The Hurricane Heist is in U.K. cinemas now.