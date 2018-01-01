Martin Freeman: ‘Filming Ghost Stories was really scary’

Martin Freeman felt the fear while filming horror movie Ghost Stories.

The actor plays shallow businessman Mike Priddle in the British film, an adaptation of the stage play by Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson, who have also co-directed the film. The story covers three supernatural incidents that occur across England, and Martin admitted that special effects meant the chilling scenes were just as scary to film as they were to watch.

“The effects were practical,” he explained in an interview with Britain's Total Film magazine. “It wasn’t green screen fear: 'Now imagine you’re seeing a great big man-eating fox...' The stuff I was seeing I was really seeing. And it was scary.”

The Sherlock star also claimed that it’s “not really” difficult to channel fear while on set.

“You’re not conjuring the expressions and working from the fear inwards – you’re playing whatever you’re playing, and whatever comes out comes out,” he shared.

The 46-year-old went on to agree that his character in the spooky flick is not the most likeable of men, as Mike is living it large in a luxury home while his wife is giving birth to their first child elsewhere.

However, Martin credits the scriptwriters with keeping viewers invested in his character in spite of his flaws.

“A lot of that is in the writing. I had permission from Andy and Jeremy to make him pretty smarmy,” he smiled. “And Andy's character (paranormalist Phillip Goodman) is the thread of the film. He has to keep the audience. I had the freedom to go ‘I’m going to be a p**ck now.’”

Ghost Stories hits cinemas from 6 April (18).