NEWS Patrick Schwarzenegger doesn’t sweat family’s fame Newsdesk Share with :







Patrick Schwarzenegger doesn’t let his family’s immense fame stress him out.



The 24-year-old is forging his own career in entertainment, following in his famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s acting footsteps.



And as well as emerging from his dad’s Hollywood shadow, Patrick also has to contend with his journalist and broadcaster mum Maria Shriver's famous family, the Kennedys.



“I don’t feel any pressure,” Patrick, a great-nephew of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, told Flaunt magazine.



“I’m blessed that my parents come from different backgrounds. It’s moulded me into who I am, and the lessons that I’ve learned from them, and the inspiration that they’ve been for me... Ultimately, I do want to make my own name and be my own person and not just, you know, ‘That Kennedy kid,’ or, ‘Oh, that's Arnold's kid’ or something like that.



Both are amazing things to be known for, but I want to be successful on my own terms, and give back in my own ways.”



Patrick can currently be seen opposite Bella Thorne in drama Midnight Sun.



But it’s not just his acting career that the handsome star is concentrating on, but business ventures as well. In 2014 he franchised his first Blaze Pizza, a popular California-based pizza chain, before later opening up a second one.



“Ah, man, the restaurant business is the most insane business, I think, that you can be in. But I fell in love with it and I wanted to get behind it,” he smiled.

