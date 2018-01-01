NEWS Daniel Kaluuya: ‘Mum wanted me to be a doctor!’ Newsdesk Share with :







Daniel Kaluuya’s family were expecting him to become a doctor rather than an Oscar nominated actor.



The 29-year-old British star received critical acclaim and his first Oscars nod for his performance as Chris Washington in Jordan Peele’s horror movie, Get Out.



However, his loved ones certainly did not anticipate his creative talent.



“My family’s not artistic. They’re African, they wanted me to be a doctor!” he explained in an interview with Britain’s OK! magazine. “I grew up on an estate, on benefits, with free school meals. My mum was homeless for the first two years of my life. She came out of hospital to hostels and then I grew up on an estate in Camden (in London). So I saw the world differently.”



The star admitted his teachers believed he was “problematic” as a child, and recommended that he turn to acting in order to release energy. And although Daniel fell in love with the craft very quickly, superstardom never crossed his mind.



“I was just happy to be working,” he insisted. “At the beginning I wasn’t like, ‘I want to go to Hollywood’ – I didn’t know where Hollywood was! I come from Camden. I was just happy to be paid.”



Following Get Out, Daniel bagged a role as W'Kabi in the Marvel movie Black Panther opposite Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, which recently became the top-grossing superhero film of all time in North America. The film has been widely praised for its representation of African characters and culture, but the BAFTA winner didn’t realise its importance until he started filming.



“Genuinely I was like: ‘Woah. This is an African superhero movie. I haven’t even dreamed of that – I didn’t even know I wanted this!’” he smiled. “If you speak to anyone who’s a part of it, they know. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”

