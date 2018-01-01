Jenna Dewan steps out for first time since split from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan has been spotted for the first time following news of her split from husband Channing Tatum.

Days after she and the Magic Mike star announced their separation after nearly nine years of marriage, Jenna was spotted shopping with a friend in Chinatown, Los Angeles on Saturday (07Apr18). She was not wearing her wedding ring.

Snapped by paparazzi as she perused the souvenir stores and bought a parasol, the 37-year-old's wedding finger was noticeably bare.

The couple announced the split on Monday with a joint statement that they both shared on their social media accounts.

Two days after the shock news, Channing, also 37, was photographed leaving American store Target with the couple's four-year-old daughter Everly, and the star was still wearing his wedding ring.

Fans were left devastated after the news that the seemingly perfect couple were divorcing.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," their statement read.

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone."

The stars met on the set of 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009.