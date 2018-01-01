Brooklyn Beckham moves on after Chloe Grace Moretz split - report

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz appears to have split from boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham once again after he was spotted kissing a Playboy model.

The Kick-Ass star reconciled with David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child last summer (17), after dating on and off for some time until late 2016, and they openly documented their romance on social media, with Chloe declaring her love for her man as he turned 19 on 4 March (18).

However, it seems the young lovers have since called it quits as Brooklyn was photographed locking lips with model Lexi Wood during a day out in West Hollywood on Saturday (07Apr18).

The budding photographer, who is studying at college in New York, spent part of his spring break in Los Angeles, where he and Lexi made a stop at the Honorable Society Tattoo Parlor so he could add to his collection of skin art - a sexy image of a woman on his right forearm.

Brooklyn has yet to comment on the new romance, while Chloe has also remained quiet about the split online.

The 21-year-old actress previously opened up about how heartbreaking the former couple's break-up was for her back in 2016.

"I went through a hard year and I'm not going to hide that," she told Australian lifestyle magazine Stellar last year (17). "I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide."

However, she credited the unwavering support from her family for keeping her spirits up.

"They were like, 'That's all great that you want to go away - but you can't. You are your own person. You're going to have to deal with this sort of thing'," she said.