Vivica A. Fox thankful for Uma Thurman's support on Kill Bill set

Vivica A. Fox has credited Uma Thurman with teaching her how to be "more manipulative" to get what she wants after learning the hard way on the set of Kill Bill.



The star recalls receiving a few words of advice from Thurman after clashing with director Quentin Tarantino while working on the 2003 action movie, and Fox admits it's a lesson she's treasured ever since.



"Sometimes you gotta learn to get out of your own way...," she shared on U.S. show The Talk. "There's an old saying that you can get a lot more with sugar than vinegar, and I have learned that myself!



"I've worked with some amazing people, like when I worked with Uma Thurman on Kill Bill, she told me that I had to learn to be a bit more manipulative to get things to go my way, and I appreciate that she took me to the side, because the movie was her movie, and she could have been like, 'Yo, get on over there, I ain't got time (sic). It's my part, let me do my kicks,' and she wasn't (like that)."



"Every Friday we were critiqued by our director Quentin Tarantino, and one week, I just had enough of his critiques!," Fox laughed. "I was like, 'Are we doing anything right?' and I was gonna act out, and she (Thurman) stopped me from doing so, and I appreciated that she did, because she said, 'Vivica, he has the right to fire you. It's his project. Know your place, play your position, stay in your lane.'



"That's a lesson that I share. That, and sometimes we just have to learn to attack it (an issue) intelligently."



Thurman's wise words are among those featured in Vivica's new self-help book, Every Day I'm Hustling.

