NEWS Joaquin Phoenix surprising audiences at Hollywood film screenings Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Joaquin Phoenix spent his weekend making surprise appearances at Hollywood screenings of his new movie You Were Never Really Here.



The Walk the Line star and the film's producer, Jim Wilson, spent all day Saturday (07Apr18) greeting audiences either before or after each of the 14 showings at the Arclight Hollywood theatre, where fans regularly burst into applause.



According to Deadline.com, the pair also had a little fun with crowds, disguising themselves as ushers for one screening, as they asked people to turn off their cell phones and enjoy the Lynne Ramsay drama, about a tormented war veteran who tries to save a girl from a sex trafficking ring.



The role earned Phoenix the Best Actor honour at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in France, and he explains he just wanted to show his gratitude to fans for supporting the independent thriller, which is based on the book of the same name by Jonathan Ames.



"It's a way to engage with audiences who are seeing the movie," Phoenix told the outlet. "Usually you do press and do a talk show or something and then that's it. It's nice that people are coming out... I just wanted to support people in coming out and seeing films like this... I never had that experience before, and it's been really fun actually. It's a special movie and Lynne worked so hard."



"I'm just saying thanks to people coming to see the film," he added.



Phoenix's presence gave You Were Never Really Here a big boost - the film, distributed by officials at Amazon, had a limited release in New York and Los Angeles this weekend, but it proved to be a popular choice, grossing just under $130,000 (£92,275) from just three theatres.

