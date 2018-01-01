NEWS A Quiet Place screams to top of North American box office Newsdesk Share with :







John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's new thriller A Quiet Place has bolted to the top of the North American box office.



The real-life couple portrays protective parents in the scary movie, about a family which has to live in silence in order to hide from monsters which hunt by sound.



Krasinski also co-wrote and directed the Paramount Pictures project, and it has since become a huge hit with critics and fans alike, debuting with $50 million (£35.5 million) - making it the second best opening of 2018 so far, behind Marvel's superhero blockbuster Black Panther.



"We always knew we had something special from the first screenings," shared Kyle Davies, Paramount's head of domestic distribution. "But you don't get to a number like this without breaking free of the genre. I think this is about great storytelling."



"We're looking forward to (seeing) what else he has up his sleeve," he added of working with Krasinski again in the near future.



A Quiet Place easily outshone its nearest competitor - Steven Spielberg's sci-fi action Ready Player One slips to second place after taking the top spot upon its release last weekend (30Mar-01Apr18).



The film, which is based on Ernest Cline's 2011 novel of the same name, pulled in a solid $25.1 million (£17.8 million) to fight off a charge from raunchy comedy Blockers, which is new at three. The Leslie Mann and John Cena picture proved to be another popular pick with theatre-goers, grossing $21.4 million (£15.2 million).



Meanwhile, Black Panther is continuing to break box office records. The Ryan Coogler film, starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular comic book character, has added another $8.4 million (£5.96 million) to its haul, making it the third-highest grossing movie in North American box office history, overtaking 1997's Titanic with a current tally of $665.4 million (£472.2 million). Only Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens have earned more to date in the domestic market to date.

