Bryan Cranston: 'The free reign of older white men in Hollywood is over'

Bryan Cranston has thrown his support behind the Time's Up movement as he believes "older white men's free reign" in Hollywood is over.

The Breaking Bad star made an appearance at the Olivier Awards in London on Sunday night (08Apr18), where he took home the Best Actor gong for his role in the West End adaptation of Network.

Posing for photographers on the red carpet, Bryan pledged his support for Time's Up by wearing a pin, and explained his reasons for the public backing to the Daily Mail Online.

Asked why he was supporting Time's Up, created in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal which recently swept Hollywood, Bryan replied: "Because time’s up. The idea that older white men are controlling the world and having free reign is over. With every person that is brought to the attention, and the aggressors, whether sexually or power oppressors, when they fall, we have the opportunity to rebuild on a foundation of mutual respect.

"Invisible of gender, of sexual preference, of colour, let’s build it up with mutual respect of everyone. Right now it’s muddy, it’s tough, but there’s hope in that."

Bryan wasn't the only star to sport a Time's Up pin at the event, held at the Royal Albert Hall. Sam Mendes, Michael Sheen and Alfred Molina were among the men supporting the movement, while Imogen Poots and Anne-Marie Duff also accessorised their ensembles with the brooch.

The 62-year-old American actor also spoke about how Network, which tells the story of how news anchor Howard Beale's mental state disintegrates on screen, is more relevant than ever today.

"It was written over 40 years ago, it’s an enormously prescient story. In the '70s, I think it was written as a farce and now in 2018, not so much of a farce," he mused. "The media is maligned, there are some challenging things, specifically in my country, that need to be addressed, and through art, I think that’s really a way of communicating to society that change is possible.

"And hopefully we look at that and say there are opportunities here. The younger generation is making tremendous strides in how we think about things. And if we can be assistant in that area that’s great."