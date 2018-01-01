Ruby Rose's dog drags her dirty underwear outdoors

Ruby Rose woke up on Sunday (08Apr18) to find that her dog had dragged her dirty underwear into her garden.

The former Orange Is the New Black star revealed to her fans on Twitter that dirty underwear from her indoor laundry basket had somehow ended up in a neat formation in her back garden. And, after checking her home surveillance tapes, she discovered the culprit was her dog Charlie.

"Today I woke up to all my underwear from my ‘dirty’ laundry basket ( which is a tall basket INSIDE my house ) lined up in my backyard on the grass," she wrote. "Not saying I freaked out and thought a serial killer had done it but let’s just say my dog has some serious explaining to do.

"I had to check the security footage... NOT BECAUSE I HAD 911 ready to dial or anything... but because one of my dogs can’t walk, the other can’t jump that high and well... it was Charlie... it was the perverted high jumping Chihuahua who has a thing with my underwear."

The 32-year-old Australian actress then joked that it was the work of a "skilled, agile and quick creature" whose actions were "pre-meditated", but she wouldn't be pressing charges because of their bond.

After the Pitch Perfect 3 star's tweets made headlines, she returned to complain about how they've been reported as a "bizarre rant".

"Tabloids are calling my ( in my opinion ) hilarious story about my dog and his knicker saga.. 'A bazaar rant' saying 'fears for Ruby after Bazaar rant' (sic) ... dude more people commented on the same thing happening to them than probably anything I’ve shared. Laugh once in a while.

"If you’re a 'WOMAN' and post more than 2 tweets it’s 'a rant'.. no it was a funny story. It’s called humour. It’s story telling. It’s entertainment (sic)."

Ruby, who recently split from The Veronicas singer Jess Origliasso, also replied to the Twitter account for Australia's New Idea magazine after they shared the story with the caption, "Fears for Ruby Rose following bizarre outburst". She wrote, "Fears for new idea having no humour."

She revealed it wasn't the first time Charlie had encountered her underwear as he had previously bitten some to pieces.