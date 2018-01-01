Emily Blunt wants to make movie with best pal Blake Lively

Emily Blunt would "love" her close friend Blake Lively to join her in a new movie.

The actresses have been pals for several years, with Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds attending the New York premiere of Emily and her spouse John Krasinski's new horror film A Quiet Place last week (end08Apr18).

However, despite their friendship the duo have never starred on screen together, something the Mary Poppins Returns star is keen to rectify.

"Oh God yes, I would love it, love it," she told WENN/Cover Media when asked about working with Blake at A Quiet Place's London premiere.

The film has earned rave reviews, not least from Ryan, who wrote on Twitter, "I've seen #AQuietPlace twice in one week. SEE THIS FILM! @johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt are my new parents. Congratulations, Ryan."

John has directed the movie as well as starring alongside his wife. They play two parents trying to protect themselves and their children from monsters who hunt using sound - meaning they remain totally silent for large parts of the film.

The moviemaking couple earned praise from one of A Quiet Place's child stars, 13-year-old Noah Jupe, who said they had been "like a surrogate family" and "spoilt me with kindness" on set.

Emily, 35, and John, 38, have two kids of their own, Hazel, four, and 22-month-old Violet, but the actor turned filmmaker is not ready to involve them in the family business just yet.

"I'll probably be long retired by then, but if that's what they want to do then that's what they want to do," John said when asked if he'd cast his own kids in one of his films. "I don't want to be the von Trapps (the singing family from The Sound of Music) just yet though."

As well as delighting critics A Quiet Place has also struck a chord with audiences, earning $50 million (£35.5 million) in North American cinemas over the weekend.