Blac Chyna determined to keep custody agreement intact after stroller outburst

Blac Chyna is reportedly ready to fight her ex Rob Kardashian in court if he tries to change their custody arrangement following her recent altercation.

The reality TV star was caught on camera grabbing a pink and purple children's push-along car, which serves as a stroller, and gearing up to swing it at somebody at Six Flags Magic Mountain outside of Los Angeles, where she had been enjoying a day out with Dream, her daughter with Rob, son King Cairo, from her relationship with Tyga, and her current boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay.

After the footage came out at the start of April (18), it was reported that Rob was so furious at her behaviour around his daughter that he was preparing to file legal documents calling for a family court hearing to determine what Chyna can or can't do when Dream is present.

However, he will have a battle on his hands as her lawyer Walter Mosley has told TMZ.com that they will try to legally prevent any changes to the custody agreement "by any means necessary". He said that the exes still have a valid custody arrangement in place and the stroller incident shouldn't affect it in any way because she was simply protecting her children.

The 29-year-old previously explained her actions on social media, claiming that someone tried to touch one of the kids.

"Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she wrote in a note on Instagram Stories. "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost."

Chyna reportedly lost her promotional deal with new stroller brand Momiie following the altercation, with a representative telling the website, "(We) cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behaviour particularly in a family resort around children."