Bryce Dallas Howard gets 'scared' asking for more money

Bryce Dallas Howard is through being "wimpy" when it comes to asking for more money.

The flame-haired actress admits that in the past she's let intimidation get the better of her when it came to money negotiations, but the Time's Up movement has inspired the 37-year-old to ask for her pay to reflect what she's really worth.

"I've been (wimpy) about it in the past," the Jurassic World actress confessed to Redbook magazine. "I didn't want people to think I wasn't grateful for opportunities. I also get scared off by every threat during a negotiation. They'll say, 'We'll just have to find someone else,' and I back off. You can't do that."

Bryce, the daughter of double Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, says she's still grateful for the life her chosen career affords her, but points out that actresses have to live more within their means compared to their male counterparts.

She also reveals female stars have to fork out more when it comes to their management teams.

"I'm not a spender. I live in a three-bedroom house - in fact, we just downsized. I know that we're privileged; we don't have to worry about paying our rent or our medical bills. But I wish people knew that this is what the life of most successful female celebrities is," she sighed.

"What we get paid is totally, completely, astronomically different than what male celebrities get paid. And for women of colour, it's a hundred times worse. Even my dad has been shocked at how expensive it is to be a woman in the industry. You're told that it's important to have a manager as well as an agent, and for a guy that's not as important. That's 20 per cent out of your pay cheque rather than 10 per cent."

Bryce can next be seen opposite Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom later this year (18).