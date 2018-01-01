Bill Cosby trial delayed over juror probe

The first day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has reportedly been delayed over a juror issue.

The Cosby Show star returned to court on Monday (09Apr18) in Pennsylvania to stand trial again for allegedly drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in Philadelphia in 2004. However, the trial was halted soon after Cosby arrived after a juror was allegedly overheard saying Cosby was guilty.

According to reports, Judge Steven O'Neill is questioning the juror over the alleged comment and it is unclear when the trial will resume.

Cosby's court hearing got off to a hectic start after a topless woman, who had the phrase Women's Lives Matter painted on her skin, was arrested for charging towards the disgraced actor as he entered the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

The woman has since been identified as Nicolle Rochelle, an actress who appeared on The Cosby Show four times in the 1990s. Rochelle has reportedly spoken out about the allegations against Cosby, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women, and over the weekend she posted a picture of herself outside the home where the hit family sitcom was filmed.

In the photo, she was also wearing a sweater which read: "Hello Friend" - a nod to Cosby's iconic shirt. However, the word, "Rapist," was also emblazoned on it.

"In honor of the first day of the Bill Cosby retrial, I went by the address where they filmed The Cosby Show exterior in New York City," she wrote in the caption. "Let's hope justice will finally be served!"

Rochelle has been charged with summary disorderly conduct and faces a fine.

The veteran comedian's first court case ended in a mistrial in June (17), but prosecutors vowed to retry him. The 80-year-old star has since pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault.