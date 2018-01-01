Chris Pratt urges fans to see A Quiet Place during traffic jam

Chris Pratt is urging fans to see his friend John Krasinski's new movie, A Quiet Place, insisting it is "unlike everything (they've) ever seen".

The Jurassic World star was stuck in traffic over the weekend (07-08Apr18) after checking out the film and he couldn't wait to get home to rave about the new horror movie, in which Krasinski stars alongside his wife Emily Blunt.

"I know that I'm not supposed to be driving and shooting a video at the same time but I'm stuck in traffic," Pratt says in a video posted to Instagram. "I just got out of A Quiet Place - you have to go see this movie! Just cancel your plans, stop what you're doing and go to the movie theatre."

"I cannot tell you how freaking dope that movie is," he continues. "It will scare the c**p out of you. It's moving, it's inventive. It's unlike everything you've ever seen. I cannot endorse this movie enough. John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, two kids, freaky f**king monsters. You just gotta go see it."

Krasinski also co-wrote and directed the Paramount Pictures project, which has become a huge hit with critics and fans alike, debuting at number one at the North American box office with $50 million (£35.4 million) - the second best opening of 2018 so far, behind Marvel's superhero blockbuster Black Panther.

"We always knew we had something special from the first screenings," Kyle Davies, Paramount's head of domestic distribution, said. "But you don't get to a number like this without breaking free of the genre. I think this is about great storytelling."

"We're looking forward to (seeing) what else he has up his sleeve," he added of working with Krasinski again in the near future.