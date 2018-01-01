NEWS Jeffrey Dean Morgan injured in Rampage fight scene with Dwayne Johnson Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan was left in pain after his Rampage co-star Dwayne Johnson pounced on him during filming.



The Walking Dead star plays a government agent who feuds with Johnson in the movie and he reveals he ruined one particular scene because he let out an unbelievably high-pitched sound after Johnson toppled him.



"(Dwayne's) got a lot of energy so you got to bring it, but kind of going nose-to-nose with him makes you realise, 'I'm a small human being'," he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Monday (09Apr18). "I'm as tall as he is, about, but my God, he's built like a huge freezer and he feels like it."



"We did a stunt at one point in the movie (and) if you see it you'll know exactly what I'm talking about; he landed on top of me and I was supposed to be unconscious and it made a sound come out of my body that I didn't know I could possibly make," he jokingly added. "Like real high, the wind (came out of me) and the ribs cracking and then he started giggling. I'm like, '(Great), we're going to have to do it again'."



Morgan has previously raved about working with Johnson, who plays a primatologist trying to save his beloved silverback gorilla, George, and other mutated animals from destroying cities across the U.S.



"Because he is able to make fun of himself a little bit, I think that it makes us love him," he said. "I mean, he's obviously huge and a big muscly dude, but I think... it helps so much if the action star can be relatable.



"It's kind of who he is in real life," he continued. "No one does what he does... in this world of action, which has kind of propelled him to the top of this world."



Rampage, based on the 1980s arcade game, and also starring Naomie Harris and Joe Manganiello, is slated for release on 13 April.

