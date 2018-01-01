Tom Holland wasn't allowed to read Avengers: Infinity War script

Tom Holland wasn't allowed to read Avengers: Infinity War's full script because movie bosses were afraid he would leak secrets.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star is notorious for spilling secrets and reveals his reputation cost him a chance to read the full script for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

"I tried for about five minutes to get the script and just gave up," he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in a joint interview with co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston on Monday (09Apr18). "I just had a feeling that I was never going to win..."

Hiddleston went on to explain that many of the film's stars have not read the full script, or even seen the movie yet.

However, Cumberbatch revealed he did give it a read, because he needed the full screenplay to help him with his role as Doctor Strange in the star-studded movie.

"I had to sort of understand what the context was," he said. "Doctor Strange has this wonderful role in it and I'm trying to pull the multi-verse together, so I kind of need to know what happens in between those brackets."

Earlier this month (Apr18), directors Anthony and Joe Russo took to Twitter and begged fans not to spill any secrets once the Marvel movie opens worldwide on 27 April (18).

Addressed to "the greatest fans in the world", their note read: "Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film's true plot.

"We're asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you. Good luck and happy viewing."