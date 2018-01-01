NEWS Rachel McAdams secretly gives birth to baby boy Newsdesk Share with :







Rachel McAdams and boyfriend Jamie Linden have reportedly become first-time parents.



According to Hollywood Pipeline, the 39-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy in recent weeks, and she and Dear John writer Jamie were seen cradling the tot while out to lunch recently.



The website added that the couple were overheard gushing about their "good baby", and what a "good sleeper he is".



Further details, such as a birth date, weight or name, have yet to be revealed, and a representative for Rachel has yet to comment on the news.



Rachel's pregnancy was first reported in February (18), when she missed the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Game Night, with sources telling E! News she's been keeping a low profile because she is preparing to become a mum.



She only took part in a few press interviews to promote the comedy/thriller, and none of them were on-camera.

Rachel is known for closely guarding her privacy, but she has made no secret of her desire to start a family in recent years.



"Having a few (kids) would be great," she told People magazine back in 2009. "My mum is a great inspiration to me... She's a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."



She previously enjoyed relationships with her The Notebook love interest Ryan Gosling, her Midnight in Paris co-star Michael Sheen, and Taylor Kitsch, who she met on the set of True Detective's second season, which aired in 2015. She and Jamie started dating in 2016. `



Meanwhile, Jamie's exes include actress Zooey Deschanel, who he dated for two years until their split in 2014.

