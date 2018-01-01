Russell Crowe finalises divorce

Russell Crowe is officially divorced from Danielle Spencer.

The Gladiator star separated from Spencer, the mother of his sons Charles, 14, and Tennyson, 11, in 2012 - more than 20 years after they met on the set of 1990 movie The Crossing and began an on-off relationship.

Russell, 54, has now revealed on Twitter that, after more than five years apart, he is now officially divorced from the singer, who he married in 2003.

"In other news ... yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) ... I officially became divorced . Thank you linesman . Thank you ball boys," he wrote.

The official end of his marriage comes just days after he held his divorce auction at Sotheby's Australia. In The Art of Divorce auction, Russell sold off more than 200 personal items he acquired during their nine years of marriage, including movie and sports memorabilia, clothing, art, guitars, watches, and furniture.

The sale, which took place on Saturday (07Apr18), raised $3.7 million (£2.6 million), with armour from Gladiator being sold for $125,000 (£89,000), the film's Roman chariot replica going for $65,000 (£46,000), and a jockstrap he wore in 2005 drama Cinderella Man fetching $7,000 (£5,000).

He previously explained to Australian radio show 2GB that he came up with the idea after having a few vodkas on a flight because he wanted to put a positive spin on his divorce.

"The process of divorce, no matter how positive you are and in agreement with the fact that you are separating, there's still a lot of really deep things to unwind," he explained. "I just looked around and said: 'How can I celebrate this? How can I put this in a different perspective and actually get some joy out of this instead of just sadness?' So this is what I came up with."