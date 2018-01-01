Batgirl movie taps Bumblebee writer as Joss Whedon's replacement

Bumblebee screenwriter Christina Hodson will be penning the script for the Batgirl movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the British talent has been announced as Joss Whedon's replacement, two months after the 53-year-old decided to step down from the project. As well as creating the script for the Transformers spin-off, which is due for release in December (18), Hodson is also behind psychological thriller Shut In, starring Naomi Watts, and Unforgettable, a drama led by Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson.

Whedon, who directed the first two Avengers movies, was hired to write and shoot the DC Comics superheroine feature in 2017, but decided to quit the Warner Bros. job in February, citing a lack of inspiration for the screenplay.

"Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realise I really didn't have a story," he confessed in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm grateful to Geoff (Johns, DC president) and Toby (Emmerich, Warner Bros. boss) and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I... uh, is there a sexier word for 'failed?'"

The movie centres on Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon, who is the most established version of the iconic character. The character has previously been played by Yvonne Craig, who starred in the 1960s Batman television series, and Clueless star Alicia Silverstone who bagged the role in Joel Schumacher's 1997 movie Batman & Robin.

The Hollywood Reporter added that Hodson has already written the Batgirl character, having helped to develop a feature project based on the all-female crime-fighting group Birds of Prey.