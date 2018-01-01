Thandie Newton rants at airline bosses over flight cancellation

British actress Thandie Newton raged at British Airways bosses after a flight cancellation left her stranded on the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

The Westworld star, who last year (17) appeared in an onboard safety video for the airline backing the Comic Relief charity, expressed her disgust on Twitter after her plane home to the U.K. was delayed and then cancelled on Monday (09Apr18).

Complaining passengers had been kept in the dark over the delay she wrote, "@british_airways A horrible end to a vacation. 6 hour delay with no information. Flight cancelled? Next availability??? Still waiting. #IbizaBlues"

After her tweet, a member of the British Airways social media team contacted her to tell her the delay had been caused by "poor visibility" at London City Airport and apologised for the lack of information.

Shortly after Thandie asked the airline staff to respond to her private messages and pleaded, "I need your help!"

Despite an offer from airline staff to get in contact with her by phone, the 45-year-old actress' remained angry when her flight was finally officially cancelled.

She angrily wrote, "@British_Airways Flight finally cancelled at 10pm!?? Thank God my friends at #CanTalaias hotel had rooms 'cause no help from staff at airport. WOW."

On Tuesday morning Thandie was in better spirits, as during the delay she bumped into legendary electronic dance musician Nightmares on Wax, real name George Evelyn.

She revealed, "Best thing about my airport delay was getting to meet one of my music heroes @nightmaresonwax @WarpRecords #IbizaLove My tunage for the Summer! Every cloud has a silver lining xx".

A British Airways spokesperson told WENN in a statement that bad weather meant the flight was not allowed to land in London and that customers left stranded were offered refreshments and overnight accommodation arrangements.